Modern home within walking distance of town

A FAMILY home on a quiet street in Henley but within walking distance to the town centre is on the market.

Western Road is a quiet residential street running between St Andrew’s Road and Peppard Lane on the south side of town.

Number 36 is a modern but traditionally laid out family home that has been recently redecorated.

Downstairs there is a living room and separate dining room, both of which have windows at the front and sides of the house, a cloakroom and a newly installed kitchen with integrated appliances.

Upstairs is the bathroom and four good-sized bedrooms off a central landing, with built-in storage space and access to the loft.

The house is set back from the road and outside there is a wide driveway, a patio, a detached garage and storage shed.

The mature gardens at the back and front are fairly low maintenance and well-stocked with trees and plants including magnolia, Japanese maple, mini palms, yuccas and ornamental grasses.

• 36 Western Road is on the market with Tim Peers estate agency at a guide price of £1,350,000.