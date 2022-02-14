Modern home within walking distance of town
A FAMILY home on a quiet street in Henley but within walking distance to the town centre is on the market.
Western Road is a quiet residential street running between St Andrew’s Road and Peppard Lane on the south side of town.
Number 36 is a modern but traditionally laid out family home that has been recently redecorated.
Downstairs there is a living room and separate dining room, both of which have windows at the front and sides of the house, a cloakroom and a newly installed kitchen with integrated appliances.
Upstairs is the bathroom and four good-sized bedrooms off a central landing, with built-in storage space and access to the loft.
The house is set back from the road and outside there is a wide driveway, a patio, a detached garage and storage shed.
The mature gardens at the back and front are fairly low maintenance and well-stocked with trees and plants including magnolia, Japanese maple, mini palms, yuccas and ornamental grasses.
• 36 Western Road is on the market with Tim Peers estate agency at a guide price of £1,350,000.
