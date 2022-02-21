Georgian garden flat with stunning views of Thames

A COSY flat on Thames Side, Henley, with a private back garden and space for home-working is available for sale.

No 1 River Terrace is situated at the bottom left-hand corner of the row of white stucco houses facing Henley’s iconic riverfront.

These three- and four-storey Georgian properties with their grand columned entrances and sash windows were built in the early 19th century.

River Terrace was originally a row of large townhouses for the wealthy and well-heeled with servants’ quarters and splendid rooms for entertaining. They are mostly divided into flats nowadays.

The location is fantastic, especially on hot summer days when residents sit outside in the communal front gardens overlooking the river, sipping drinks and watching the world and its boats go by.

Emma Vanstone-Booth, associate director at Philip Booth Esq, the estate agency marketing the property, said: “There is a lovely communal garden which is managed by all the freeholders of the flats in that building.

“There is a lovely view over the river — it’s a really lovely spot.

“Some of the residents have upgraded the front garden recently. It’s laid to lawn and you’ve got mature beds and a little seating area at the front.

“There’s a beautiful cherry tree and a nice shady corner.” A few steps down from the front garden, a set of double glass doors opens into the living room of the garden flat.

The living room is comfortable, homely and well-lit with a wood-burning stove in the fireplace, a tiled hearth and built-in shelving.

Off the living room is a second multi-purpose reception room with a recessed front window, which is currently being used as a dining room.

It currently has two internal doors — one leading into the living room and one into the kitchen — but the flat’s new owner could potentially reconfigure this layout to suit them better.

For example, you could block off the doorway from the kitchen to the dining room, creating wall space for more fitted kitchen cupboards and appliances.

This would give you an extra wall in what is currently the dining room, which could then be used as a study or additional living room space or even a second bedroom.

A hallway runs from the living room down to the bathroom at the back of the flat and a wide archway leads off the hallway into the kitchen. There are cheerful Mediterranean blue kitchen cabinets, contemporary black and white tiles on the walls, a double oven and an electric ceramic hob with a stainless-steel hood.

Although it is roughly the size of a traditional “galley” kitchen, it feels bigger and more open than that because of the archway entrance.

Towards the back of the flat is a double bedroom that has retained some of the building’s original architectural features and a big window looking out over the back garden.

Mrs Vanstone-Booth said: “That room does get very bright as you get quite a lot of sunshine and it’s ideal for lying in bed with a coffee and just listening to the birds.

“When you’re in the flat, you can’t hear any traffic from the riverside.”

A white stable door at the back of the flat leads outside to the private back garden.

A few steps up from a small patio area there is a lawn, a garden shed and a second chalet-style shed that could potentially be made into a garden-office. The walled garden is a lovely sheltered spot for growing things in pots and containers and it has the potential to be a delightful outdoor space with strong planting and external lighting.

Mrs Vanstone-Booth said: “If you wanted to get a bit more creative with the garden you could with nice potted trees. If you wanted more privacy, you could probably put some modern screening up on the top of the wall just to make you feel enclosed a bit more.”

A gate leads out of the back garden to a path that runs behind three of the back gardens and around to the side of the property.

The rear access is for 1, 2 and 3 River Terrace only.

Mrs Vanstone-Booth said: “Like many houses of that era, they had to have rear access but you’ve got your own gate and it’s secure because it has got a combination lock.”

The flat has a lot to offer — a cosy cottage feel, a central location, a private back garden, a communal front garden overlooking the river, plenty of scope to modernise or redecorate and space for working at home.

It would potentially suit someone in the local area who wants to downsize and move into central Henley.

Mrs Vanstone-Booth said: “We’re seeing a lot of ‘downsizers’ wanting to move back into town now because Henley has got such a vibrant scene and formal dining.

“You’ve got the theatre just around the corner, the cinema and the riverside and the flat is just two minutes from the station.”

It could also suit a single person or a professional couple, perhaps someone who needs to be able to get into London for work, or even an investment buyer looking for a property to rent out.

• The garden flat at No 1 River Terrace is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing, call Philip Booth Esq estate agents on (01491) 876544.