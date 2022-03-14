Grade II listed semi-detached lodge packed with features and large garden

NO 1 Godwins Lodge is one of a pair of semi-detached brick and flint cottages built in the 18th century.

Designed with gothic-style elements on its facade, it has a quirky, decorative roofline and arched windows.

On the ground floor there is an entrance hall and shower room and a large sitting room with a brick fireplace and log-burning stove.

The kitchen is big and bright with a vaulted ceiling and large glass doors that open on to the garden.

There is one bedroom and a bathroom on the first floor with another bedroom on the second floor in what may once have been the attic.

The house has plenty of features that add to its character, such as exposed beams and stable doors, and sloped ceilings and a circular window in the top floor bedroom.

Outside, there is a large private garden with a patio and an electrically-wired outbuilding.

No 1, Godwins Lodge is Grade II listed and situated on Park Wall Lane, just south of Goring and Streatley.

It is on the market with Warmingham estate agency at a guide price of £695,000.