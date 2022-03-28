Local lad promoted to director

SAVILLS Henley has promoted Charlie Chavasse to the position of director within its residential sales team.

Charlie was born and raised in the area and attended Shiplake College before starting his career in estate agency.

He joined Savills in 2014, having worked in both residential sales and lettings across the Thames Valley since 2006.

Charlie, who lives locally, said: “To live and work in Henley is a huge privilege.

“It continues to be one of the most desirable residential areas in the UK and attracts buyers from all over the country. The market has been absolutely phenomenal and we have had a very strong start to the year, with a large pool of buyers who are highly motivated to move. There are still currently not enough properties on the market to meet demand, although there are signs that this is starting to change with a good number of instructions ready to launch as we head into spring.”

Stephen Christie-Miller, head of office at Savills Henley, said: “I want to extend my congratulations to Charlie, whose hard work and dedication makes this promotion very well deserved.

“He consistently delivers exceptional results and provides sound advice to the benefit of clients and work colleagues alike.

“His professional and experienced approach has greatly contributed to the success of the office.”