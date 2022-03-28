Monday, 28 March 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Local lad promoted to director

Local lad promoted to director

SAVILLS Henley has promoted Charlie Chavasse to the position of director within its residential sales team.

Charlie was born and raised in the area and attended Shiplake College before starting his career in estate agency.

He joined Savills in 2014, having worked in both residential sales and lettings across the Thames Valley since 2006.

Charlie, who lives locally, said: “To live and work in Henley is a huge privilege.

“It continues to be one of the most desirable residential areas in the UK and attracts buyers from all over the country. The market has been absolutely phenomenal and we have had a very strong start to the year, with a large pool of buyers who are highly motivated to move. There are still currently not enough properties on the market to meet demand, although there are signs that this is starting to change with a good number of instructions ready to launch as we head into spring.”

Stephen Christie-Miller, head of office at Savills Henley, said: “I want to extend my congratulations to Charlie, whose hard work and dedication makes this promotion very well deserved.

“He consistently delivers exceptional results and provides sound advice to the benefit of clients and work colleagues alike.

“His professional and experienced approach has greatly contributed to the success of the office.”

Property

Looking for a job?

Sits

Location READING

Bishopswood School is a small special school for pupils aged 2 – 16 years who have diverse and complex learning needs ...

 

Henley Standard Reporter

We are losing one of our shining lights and want to replace her with someone else who twinkles. You will already be ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33