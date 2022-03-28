Mortgage rates rise

ONE of Hambleden’s most charming brick and flint cottages has come on the market for the first time ... [more]
Monday, 28 March 2022
28/03/2022
THE Bank of England raised interest rates to 0.75 per cent last week because of rising inflation and financial uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine.
Homeowners on variable rate mortgages are expected to see their monthly repayments rise as a result.
Simon Gammon, managing partner at Knight Frank Finance, said: “The Bank of England’s third consecutive rate hike ensures that we’ll continue to see lenders withdraw and reprice products on a daily basis.
“Mortgage rates that borrowers see today are noticeably higher than six months ago and in six months we would expect to see a similar increase.”
ONE of Hambleden’s most charming brick and flint cottages has come on the market for the first time ... [more]
Local lad promoted to director
SAVILLS Henley has promoted Charlie Chavasse to the position of director within its residential ... [more]
THE Bank of England raised interest rates to 0.75 per cent last week because of rising inflation ... [more]
Looking for a job?
We are losing one of our shining lights and want to replace her with someone else who twinkles. You will already be ...