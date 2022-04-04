Decor Fair sponsor

ESTATE agent Knight Frank is the lead sponsor for Henley Decor Fair, which will take place from May 26 to 29.

The outdoor event will appeal to people interested in interior design or vintage goods. Exhibitors will be displaying and selling art, decorative antiques, architectural salvage and reclaimed items for the home and garden.

Visitors will be able to meet some of the country’s leading dealers and ask their advice.

There will be cocktails and craft beers on offer, a vintage tearoom and a wide range of gastro food stalls as well as live music in the evenings.

Knight Frank will be present at the event, showcasing the properties it is marketing.

Nick Warner, a partner, said: “Knight Frank Henley, together with our Beaconsfield and Oxford offices, are really delighted to partner with the Henley Decor Fair at this high- profile and fun event, full of all things fabulous for the home and garden.

“We look forward to seeing our friends and clients there.”

Gary Wallis, managing director of the Henley Decor Fair, said: “I am delighted to have Knight Frank as our main sponsor, a relationship that is perfect.

“The fair has a huge portfolio of everything to do with interiors and gardens. The only thing we were missing was a property company selling the homes to put all these wonderful decorative goods in, so having Knight Frank on board makes the show complete.”

The fair will take place at Greenlands in Marlow Road. Buy-one-get-one-free tickets are available for a limited period only.

For more information, visit www.henleydecorfair.com