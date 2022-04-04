Charming cottage with an interesting layout over three floors

A CHARMING three/four-bedroom period property on Remenham Hill is on the market.

Rose Cottage has an interesting layout, with rooms arranged over three floors.

The first floor is at street level. The oak front door opens into a formal sitting room and there is also a bedroom and a family bathroom on this floor.

Downstairs on the ground floor there is a comfortable and colourful living room with a whitewashed beamed ceiling and a wood burner.

This room leads into the farmhouse-style kitchen, which has a Rangemaster electric hob, a double oven and a griddle.

It has wooden worktops, tiled splashbacks, a built-in dishwasher and an attractive stained-glass feature on the stairs.

There is another bedroom on the ground floor, which could easily be used as a home office. This room has French doors that open on to a fenced courtyard garden.

There are two more bedrooms on the second floor. Outside there is a driveway and carport.

Rose Cottage is cosy and homely and beautifully decorated. It has wooden floors, open fireplaces and “plantation shutters” at the traditional sash windows.

The property is about a mile from the centre of Henley.

• Rose Cottage is on the market with Ballards at a guide price of £675,000. For information or to arrange a viewing, call (01491) 411055.