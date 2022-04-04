Gold award for agent

ROBINSON Sherston has won gold in the British Property Awards 2022.

The independent estate agent is now shortlisted for a number of national awards, which will be announced later in the year.

The staff were said to have performed outstandingly throughout the judging process, which focuses on customer service levels.

Robert McLean, director of the award, said: “We passionately believe that agents who provide a fantastic service and go that extra mile for their clients should be rewarded and highlighted for their endeavours. Our awards have been specifically designed to be attainable by all agents, removing common barriers to entry such as cost, to ensure that we have the most inclusive awards.

“We independently assess estate agents against a set of 25 criteria. If an agent has been attributed with one of our awards, it is simply down to the fantastic customer service levels that they have demonstrated over a prolonged period of time.”

Robinson Sherston was established in 1995. The three partners, Giles Robinson, Nick Sherston and Matt Mannall, run offices in Henley, Watlington and London.