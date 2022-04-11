Leisure facilities in abundance at former rock star’s home

A COUNTRY house in Goring that was once the home of former Deep Purple keyboard player Jon Lord is on the market with Savills.

The musician co-founded the rock group in 1968 and co-wrote many of their songs, including Smoke on the Water.

Mr Lord lived at Burntwood Hall during the Eighties. His home inspired the song Burntwood, which appeared on his 1982 solo album Before I Forget.

Since he passed away in 2012, several owners have moved in and out of the property.

Kate Gethin and her husband Ian have been there since 2009.

Mrs Gethin said: “The property has been a wonderful family home and a great place to raise our children, so it will be very difficult to say goodbye. The kitchen/family room is probably one of our favourite spaces, providing a real heart to the house, where we spend a lot of our time.

“The link with Jon Lord often provides an interesting talking point and we have seen photographs of him sitting at a piano in the drawing room.

“The piece of music he named after the house is instrumental and I think it really captures the spirit of the property and surrounding countryside.

“It was obviously an inspirational and relaxing place for him to live, as it has been for us, and I’m sure it will be for others.”

Mr Lord was a cricket enthusiast and he installed a cricket pitch, a pavilion and scoreboard at the front of the house.

Later additions include a bowling alley and tennis court, a cinema room, a gym and sauna and a swimming pool area with an outdoor kitchen and pizza oven.

The property is set in grounds of nearly 10 acres, with beautiful gardens, outdoor dining areas, an orchard and two paddocks.

The eight-bedroom house is a fine example of architecture from the Edwardian era, with tall sash windows and high ceilings.

Its period features are balanced with modern contemporary touches such as cedar cladding, polished concrete floors and glass doors that let in lots of light.

Victoria Knight, of the residential sales team at Savills in Henley, said: “Originally built in 1905, Burntwood Hall is an exceptional house that takes full advantage of its south-facing position with views of the surrounding countryside.

“The current owners have undertaken a thorough and stylish programme of restoration and renovation, paying great attention to detail and creating a family home with extensive leisure facilities.

“The kitchen/family room is of particular note, combining elements of the original house with new contemporary additions to create a striking space of dramatic proportions.

“The atmospheric games room offers a wonderful space to enjoy with family and friends.”

There is a Control 4 smart system to manage the sound and lighting in the house and CCTV is installed throughout the grounds.

Burntwood Hall is on the market with Savills at a guide price of £8.5 million. For more information, call (01491) 843000.