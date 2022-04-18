Sculptor’s house next door to gastropub

AN exceptional 18th century Grade II listed property that has been beautifully renovated by its owner, who is an artist and sculptor is on the market with Penny and Sinclair.

Moyleen Cottage is situated on West Street in Marlow, next to Tom Kerridge’s gastropub the Hand & Flowers — the only pub in the UK to hold two Michelin stars.

The house features solid wooden stairs made from a single tree, bespoke wooden doors with decorative metalwork, secret cubby holes, a porcelain tiled floor and stone bathroom sinks.

There are exposed timber beams, two bay windows with window seats, and a double-sided wood-burning stove fireplace.

The living room at the front of the house leads through to a breakfast room and study, with a kitchen at the back. Up on the first floor there is a family bathroom and three double bedrooms. Two of the bedrooms have high vaulted ceilings, and one has an en suite shower room with underfloor heating and a sauna. There is a Lutron lighting system and B&O speaker cables installed throughout the house, and a small walled courtyard garden at the back. The property is on the market with Penny and Sinclair at a guide price of £1,650,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call (01491) 739000.