Modern bungalow with views stretching over countryside

LITTLE Down is the epitome of everything that is right about single-storey living — it has a flexible layout and there is a good flow between the different rooms, inside space and garden.

The house is on the outskirts of the pretty riverside village of South Stoke, which is close to Goring and Wallingford and on the Henley side of the river.

The contemporary kitchen has a vaulted ceiling with skylights, ample storage space, an island breakfast bar and Griggs and Mackay kitchen units.

On one side is the family room area where you can relax by the log burner or sit and chat after a busy day.

A few steps up from the kitchen/family room there is a living room on one side and a dining room on the other. This is a clever design because you can either close the doors on the separate rooms or leave them open to achieve an open-plan feeling.

The living room is decorated in cosy sumptuous colours with a fireplace and wall lighting, while the dining room is bright and modern.

The main sleeping area is at the front of the house, away from the rest of the living accommodation. There are four bedrooms and a family bathroom off the hallway, and one of the bedrooms has an en suite shower room.

Off the kitchen/family room there is another bedroom that opens on to the back garden and it has its own en suite shower room and a walk-in wardrobe. This corner of the house could easily be used as the master bedroom suite, guest accommodation, a playroom or a home office.

The house also has a separate utility room with storage cupboards, space for a washing machine and dryer and a separate back door.

There is potential to extend the property further — subject to planning permission regulations — or possibly to convert the existing loft space into living accommodation.

There are bi-fold doors at the back of the house that open out on to the enclosed back garden, which is well stocked with colourful planting, shrubs and trees.

The wide stone terrace is suitable for patio furniture and potted plants, while the lawn is the perfect place for children to play. There is a garden shed for outside storage, and a gate opens from the back garden on to the village green behind.

The house is situated on a plot of nearly a quarter of an acre and it overlooks open farmland and countryside at the front. It has a driveway and a garage with a covered car port.

It is within walking distance of the local shops, the Perch and Pike pub and South Stoke primary school. It is also less than a 10-minute drive away from Langtree secondary school in Woodcote, as well as several of the area’s independent schools.

Paul O’Loughlin, managing director of Warmingham estate agency, said: “Little Down is a simply stunning modern and contemporary bungalow. A wonderful opportunity, such a desirable home is quite rare to the market.”

The property is on the market at a guide price of £975,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing, call (01491) 874144.