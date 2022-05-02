Self-build exhibition starts this weekend

GRAND Designs Live gets underway at London’s ExCel Centre this weekend.

The event is a self-build and home improvement exhibition for people looking for advice, ideas and inspiration.

There are four themed halls entitled build, kitchens and bathrooms, interiors and gardens.

The build hall is full of building materials and different techniques, products and suppliers.

The kitchens and bathrooms and interiors halls feature a range of contemporary, innovative and high-quality products for the home. Exhibition stands include everything from lighting to furniture, appliances to accessories.

The gardens hall is the place for home-owners to find advice, products and design ideas for improving their outdoor spaces. It includes garden rooms, furniture, landscapers and garden designers.

In the ask an expert feature, visitors can sit down with an expert of their choice for a free 30-minute consultation. Experts include architects, planners, designers, surveyors, engineers, sustainability consultants, self-build companies, finance experts and others.

The event is a spin-off from the TV series Grand Designs, presented by Kevin McCloud.

Mr McCloud said: “When you buy an object and you have met the person who makes it, or the person that owns that company, you understand the processes that have gone into making it. You understand the people who have put their energy and time into making that object, their care and their craftmanship.

“It doesn’t matter whether a piece of furniture is made in Italy or the UK, you can only judge its quality when you’re physically able to sit on it, touch it, feel it, understand it, be with it. You can’t do that with the internet.

“We have architects, but not all our visitors are building new houses; they’re doing an extension, or looking for a building company to do their loft conversion, and there are many companies here who offer the total bespoke service.”

Mr McCloud and some of the designers who have appeared

on the TV show will be speaking on the stage in the Grand Theatre. The timetable of talks covers a range of topics including self-build, finance options, working from home solutions, interior trends, developing a colour scheme and renovation hacks.

Grand Designs Live is at ExCel London at Royal Victoria Dock from tomorrow (Saturday) until May 8 from 10am to 5pm.