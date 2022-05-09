Townhouse that’s stone’s throw from historic theatre
AN elegant four-bedroom Georgian townhouse in the centre of Henley is on the market. Coleridge ... [more]
Monday, 09 May 2022
09/05/2022
A THEE-BEDROOM semi-detached home in an exclusive, sought-after location has come on the market for the first time in 23 years.
Number 11 Rupert Close has a stylish Mediterranean feel, with its white painted
exterior and walled courtyard garden.
On the ground floor there is a large living room at the front with fitted bookshelves and a fireplace, and a kitchen/breakfast room at the back.
Upstairs there is an en suite master bedroom, two further bedrooms and a bathroom.
There are new fitted carpets throughout the property, and the first-floor balcony off the master bedroom is a nice
touch.
The garden has raised flowerbeds and plenty of space for growing things in pots, wall-climbing plants and a table and chairs.
There is a side gate into the garden, and space available for several cars to park on a cobbled area just outside the house.
A quiet and private no-through road off the Marlow Road, Rupert Close is conveniently close to Phyllis Court private members’ club and the town centre is just a short walk away.
The property is on the market with Savills at a guide price of £1,100,000 with no onward chain.
For more information or to arrange a viewing, call (01491) 843000.
Townhouse that’s stone’s throw from historic theatre
AN elegant four-bedroom Georgian townhouse in the centre of Henley is on the market. Coleridge ... [more]
Mediterranean feel to home that’s in sought-after location
A THEE-BEDROOM semi-detached home in an exclusive, sought-after location has come on the market for ... [more]
House prices in Henley increase by 10.4 per cent
THE UK’s prime residential markets have seen further growth in the last year, with prices in Henley ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Sales and Property Administrator
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Sales and Property Administrator We are looking for a motivated and efficient, full-time Sales and Property ...
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Viewing Assistant Savills Henley 01491 843001 • Carry out viewings in line with company procedures. • Act as an ...
We are losing one of our shining lights and want to replace her with someone else who twinkles. You will already be ...
Classified Advertisements