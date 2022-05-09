Mediterranean feel to home that’s in sought-after location

A THEE-BEDROOM semi-detached home in an exclusive, sought-after location has come on the market for the first time in 23 years.

Number 11 Rupert Close has a stylish Mediterranean feel, with its white painted

exterior and walled courtyard garden.

On the ground floor there is a large living room at the front with fitted bookshelves and a fireplace, and a kitchen/breakfast room at the back.

Upstairs there is an en suite master bedroom, two further bedrooms and a bathroom.

There are new fitted carpets throughout the property, and the first-floor balcony off the master bedroom is a nice

touch.

The garden has raised flowerbeds and plenty of space for growing things in pots, wall-climbing plants and a table and chairs.

There is a side gate into the garden, and space available for several cars to park on a cobbled area just outside the house.

A quiet and private no-through road off the Marlow Road, Rupert Close is conveniently close to Phyllis Court private members’ club and the town centre is just a short walk away.

The property is on the market with Savills at a guide price of £1,100,000 with no onward chain.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call (01491) 843000.