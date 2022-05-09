Townhouse that’s stone’s throw from historic theatre

AN elegant four-bedroom Georgian townhouse in the centre of Henley is on the market.

Coleridge House on New Street sits within the town’s designated conservation area. This means it is a place of special architectural and historic interest whose character and appearance must be preserved for future generations.

New Street was originally added to the town layout more than 700 years ago, in the late medieval era, although it would not have been quite so charming and well-heeled in those days.

The impressive Georgian architecture that makes New Street so easy on the eye dates back to the late 18th and early 19th centuries, when Henley was going through a prosperous period of economic growth.

Professional people and merchants were moving into the town and building grand terraced houses with simple symmetrical brick façades and sash windows.

Coleridge House at number 27 is a fine example of one of these handsome Georgian properties that has been refurbished and updated in recent years.

The property’s cool modern décor sits well with its traditional period features — hardwood floors, wood panelling on the walls and open fireplaces — making it a seriously stylish property.

The front door opens on to an entrance hallway with a study on the left-hand side, which has frosted glass in the windows for privacy.

The cosy living room is at the heart of the house and leads through a glass door into the dining room.

The long galley kitchen is at the back, and leads to a utility room and downstairs cloakroom. The kitchen is bright and beautiful with pale work surfaces, grey cabinets, a high vaulted ceiling and windows in the roof.

The curved staircase with its striped carpet, wooden bannister and traditional white spindles winds up through the middle of the house. There are two bedrooms on the first floor. The full-width front bedroom — complete with chandelier and blinds at the window — is currently being used as a sitting room, and the bedroom at the back has an en suite shower

room.

There are two more bedrooms on the top floor. The main bathroom is also up there, and is fitted out with modern grey tiles and shiny chrome fittings.

Outside there is a back garden with a stone patio area and a path, some grass, flowerbeds with decorative borders and lots of potential for more plants, pots and climbers.

The 100-foot garden has brick and flint walls and established foliage on both sides, making it a delightful private oasis to retreat to and enjoy some peace and quiet.

The central location of Coleridge House is superb — it is just a short walk away from the river and within easy reach of all Henley’s shops, amenities, pubs and restaurants.

It is just a few doors down from the Kenton Theatre, which dates back to the early 1800s and is one of the country’s oldest working theatres.

The property is on the market with Robinson Sherston at a guide price of £1,595,000.

The estate agent is also marketing a second Georgian townhouse on New Street — Redcliffe House — at £2,450,000.

There is a virtual tour available to view on www.robinsonsherston.co.uk

For more information on either house, or to arrange a viewing, call (01491) 411911.