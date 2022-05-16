Country house designed by award-winning architect

A SIX-BEDROOM country house in the small rural community of Stichens Green, close to Goring, is on the market with Warmingham.

Checkendon Hill House is a uniquely stunning property designed by award-winning architect Richard Cutler.

Built in 2010, the house is thoroughly contemporary but with some traditional design elements like its brick walls and tiled cathedral-style roof.

The accommodation is laid out over four floors linked by a central helical staircase, which in itself is a remarkable feat of engineering.

The windows are enormous so there is plenty of natural light coming in from all directions. Everything in this house has been handpicked or custom-made, from the bespoke doors to the library bookshelves running up the walls of the central hallway.

Throughout the house there are unusual shapes and living spaces, galleried landings and wood-burning stoves. There are several sets of bifold doors, and all the floors and skirting boards are made from solid oak.

On the upper ground floor there is a large kitchen/breakfast room, a grand two-story vaulted dining hall, an equally grand drawing room, two of the bedrooms and a bathroom.

The master bedroom suite is on the first floor – complete with its own balcony, an

ensuite bathroom and dressing room.

There are two further bedrooms on this level, with another very private bedroom up at the top of the house in the tower on the second floor.

There is plenty of flexibility built into the design of this substantial family home. For example, the lower ground floor could potentially be a separate self-contained home or business address, because it has two large reception rooms, a kitchen, a bathroom and its own external entrance door. The house is situated at the top of a winding gravel driveway in a plot of 1.8 acres. It is encircled by ancient trees and mature landscaped gardens, making it a very secluded and private setting to relax in. There are large areas of lawn, decking that wraps around the house and an outdoor hot tub. There is also outside storage and a garage.

Checkendon Hill House is set in beautiful rolling countryside at the foot of the Chiltern Hills, which is mostly owned by the Yattendon Estate and the National Trust.

The house has six reception rooms, six bedrooms and five bathrooms, and the internal floor area is approximately 6,027 sq ft.

The property is on the market with Warmingham at a guide price of £3,250,000. For information or to arrange a viewing, call (01491) 874144.