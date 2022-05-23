First chance to view new village development

WARMINGHAM estate agency is launching four newly built homes in Goring this weekend.

The terraced houses are situated on a quiet residential development at Ash Hurst, set against a backdrop of mature trees and within walking distance of the local shops, primary school and train station.

Each house has a living room at the front on the ground floor, leading through to a kitchen/dining room at the rear.

Upstairs there are two bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and a bathroom.

Outside there is a fenced back garden with a lawn, a patio and bike shed and a driveway at the front.

These smart new homes are cosy and warm and have been fitted with gas-fired combination boilers, double-glazed windows and underfloor heating on the ground floor.

They are the creation of property development company Elegant Homes, which is based in Reading and run by father and son team Peter and John Neville.

Each kitchen features soft-close cupboard doors and recessed LED lights. There is a ceramic sink, a fully integrated dishwasher and washing machine, and a Rangemaster oven and hob.

A security alarm is installed on the ground floor and there is wiring for an electric vehicle charger if required. All the bedrooms and downstairs rooms have TV points. Viewings of the homes begins tomorrow (Saturday) and prices start at £470,000.

To be one of the first potential buyers through the door, call Warmingham to make an appointment on (01491) 874144.