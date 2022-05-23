Maisonette set in quiet leafy development with river access

A BRIGHT and comfortable maisonette flat in a small, gated development exclusively for people aged 55 and over is on the market.

Remenham Row is situated a short walk away from the centre of Henley, on Wargrave Road just over the bridge.

There are 12 properties on the site — eight cottages and four flats — and a manicured communal garden that leads down to the riverfront.

Michael and Judy Ricks have lived at number five for 22 years, having moved in when they were 55 and still working.

Now they plan to relocate into the centre of Henley.

Mrs Ricks said: “We claim the record for being the longest residents here, although we tie with the lady next door to us as we moved in on approximately the same day.”

Although they live independently, all the residents of Remenham Row look out for each other and sometimes gather informally for a chat and a drink by the river.

Mrs Ricks said: “People are in touch and there is a support network between one cottage and another. People phone each other and everybody knows that they can turn to their neighbours. With only 12 properties, there is a communal spirit.”

Mr Ricks said: “It was brilliant during lockdown. There is a path all the way around the properties, so we used to just travel around in a circle for exercise.

“We could talk to people from a distance through their windows and so on, so it was very good for that.”

The grounds and gardens of Remenham Row are maintained by a management company. Mr Ricks said: “We have a very efficient site manager who comes in for a couple of hours a day during the week, so if anything goes wrong she sorts it out.”

Residents are supported by a personal alarm system, which is included in the service charge. If somebody presses the button, a message goes through to a call centre and help is soon on its way.

All the living accommodation at the couple’s flat is arranged into separate rooms but there are glass doors between the dining room, sitting room and study, so it feels very light and almost open-plan. There are two double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes. One of the bedrooms is en suite and there is a separate shower room.

The large sitting room has a Juliette balcony and a fireplace and there is a cosy study to one side which could be used as a third bedroom.

The kitchen has recently been refitted with Miele appliances, a larder and quartz worktops.

In the middle of the flat is a spacious dining room which is ideal for entertaining and hosting large sit-down meals.

Mrs Ricks said: “The family has got to the stage where we go to them because they’re teenagers and doing their own things now but we have had all the family here — and there are 15 of us now.

“We actually had 19 here once for a big Christmas party with the extended family.”

The location is ideal for someone who wants to live in a quiet leafy spot by the river and be close to the town centre.

Mrs Ricks said: “Before I retired, I was walking into the centre of Henley to work and crossing the bridge early in the morning was lovely. I never liked walking until we moved here and then walking back home in the evening with the lighting and the trees changing colour on the hill — it was absolutely beautiful.”

5 Remenham Row has its own private front door with a coat and shoe cupboard on the ground floor and a straight staircase leading upstairs. The property also has its own garage and parking space for visitors.

It is on the market with Davis Tate at a guide price of £900,000. For information or to arrange a viewing, call (01491) 412345.