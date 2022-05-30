Properties for sale on leafy road with links to Queen’s Jubilee

THE Fair Mile, a wide, straight road into Henley from the north, has a special connection to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee festivities next weekend.

Henley Town Council commemorated Her Majesty the Queen’s coronation in 1953 by planting an avenue of 200 turkey oak trees along this landmark road into town.

Queen Elizabeth’s sister, Princess Margaret, visited Henley to plant the first of these trees.

Shortly after the silver jubilee in 1977, an avenue of lime trees was planted alongside the oaks to celebrate the monarch’s first 25 years on the throne.

The oaks and the limes and all the other foliage growing along the Fair Mile make this a leafy and attractive place to live.

Two three-bedroom properties along this road are currently being marketed at similar prices, but could hardly be more different.

Jasmine Cottage at number 26 is a charming detached house with wooden floors throughout on the ground floor.

At the front there is a traditional sitting room with a bay window and the original tiled open fireplace.

The house has been extended out the back to create a bright and contemporary family/dining room with a triple vaulted ceiling and eight rooflights.

The galley-style kitchen is well fitted with plenty of storage space, a range cooker and granite work surfaces. There is also a larder and a cloakroom on the ground floor.

Upstairs there is an en suite master bedroom, two further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The low-maintenance walled courtyard garden has a circular gravel seating area and raised brick flower beds. It backs on to an area of woodland behind a listed brick and flint wall.

Jasmine Cottage is on the market with Davis Tate at a guide price of £850,000. Just along the Fair Mile, slightly closer to Henley, is Savill Court — a development of eight modern apartments in a fine Victorian conversion.

Number 1D is a duplex flat, which means it is laid out over two floors. There is a large sitting room with a feature fireplace, and an open-plan kitchen with another seating area at one end.

Two of the bedrooms are on this level, which is the third floor, with the master bedroom and bathroom up a set of stairs on the fourth floor. The flat has some great views over the queenly trees at the front and the open countryside beyond.

It has recently been redecorated with new bathrooms fitted, and the handsome building is set back from the road behind a secure set of electric gates. There is allocated parking available at the front, along with visitors’ parking and an electric car charging point.

1D Savill Court is on the market with Savills at a guide price of £895,000.