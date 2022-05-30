Small space gardening ideas at flower show

SMALL space gardening returned to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show for the second year running this week.

The balcony and container gardens will be judged garden categories, while the houseplant studios offer inspiration for making the most of your indoor space.

Helena Pettit, RHS director of gardens and shows said: “The balcony and container gardens and houseplant studios at RHS Chelsea show that any space, whether inside or out, can be turned into a garden sanctuary for the benefit of our health and the environment.

“The range of creative ideas is outstanding. They dispel the myth that gardening is only for those with large outdoor areas or big budgets, and provide ample inspiration for creating a little piece of greenery in whatever space you have.”

One exhibitor, Jason Williams, decided to transform his high-rise apartment balcony into an urban oasis during lockdown. His Cirrus garden includes a colourful mix of wildflowers and edibles to create a sanctuary for wildlife in the centre of a town or city.

The Jay Day garden, designed by Alison Orellana Malouf and Su-Yeon Choi, integrates typical bird seed plants to encourage birds to visit balconies.

With planting themes formed of easy to grow edibles, William Murray’s Potting Balcony and Ann Treneman’s Wild Kitchen demonstrate how, even with limited outdoor options, homeowners can still grow fresh produce at home.

Planting in containers is also an excellent way for homeowners and renters to garden in a small space — as shown in the container gardens created by Jane Porter and design duo Tanya K Wilson and Johanna Norlin.

As the trend for growing and caring for houseplants continues, the Houseplant Studios showcase style ideas and practical tips for gardening indoors spaces — with designs ranging from an aerial indoor garden to a walk-in terrarium.

Meanwhile, Henley’s Chelsea Fringe festival continues with a ‘therapeutic landscapes’ walk in the Harpsden Valley today (Friday), and a walking tour of the town’s lesser known green spaces tomorrow (Saturday).