Charming features abound in former home of Sixties star

THE former home of Sixties music legend Dusty Springfield has come on the market.

The Granary is a five-bedroom house on the riverfront in Hurley, a picturesque village between Henley and Marlow.

It is one of nine properties at Frogmill Court, a small cluster of homes that were tastefully converted from a collection of listed farm buildings in 1988.

Dusty was born in 1939. She had a long singing career with her folk-pop band the Springfields and then as a solo artist with hits including Son of a Preacher Man and I Only Want to be With You.

She was a Sixties style icon with her bold make-up and blond beehive hairdo.

Dusty went to school in High Wycombe before moving to London, where she had most of her musical success, and then she spent some time living abroad.

She moved to Frogmill Court in the Nineties and lived there for a few years before relocating to Henley, where she died shortly after receiving her OBE in 1999.

It is no wonder that she chose this house to live in during her later years — it has some charming architectural features and the quiet setting is idyllic.

The front door opens on to a grand entrance hall that leads through to a kitchen/dining room.

This impressive room has underfloor heating, a wood-burning stove and — for added drama — the original hefty wooden beams in the vaulted ceiling. There are granite work surfaces, a Neff hob, a larder, utility room and high-specification fittings and appliances. There is also a seating area on one side, and double doors that lead out to the garden.

Four of the bedrooms and the family bathroom are on the ground floor and two of the bedrooms have en suite facilities. This downstairs sleeping arrangement works well in a green riverside location such as this because there are some lovely views from the first-floor reception rooms.

The sitting room upstairs is very spacious at more than 700sq ft. It has bright white walls and a vaulted beamed ceiling, harkening back to the house’s history as a tasteful barn conversion.

David Voss moved into the house in 2007, several years after Dusty moved out, and the house has a changed quite a bit since then. He says: “It has been extended — that was done before I arrived here — and has a much larger kitchen and the garden is bigger.

“The main living room upstairs is extremely large with a beamed ceiling. At one stage some years ago, we had a party, a double birthday, and we sat 64 people at tables in that room.”

Up a few steps is a cosy snug, which can be used as a fifth bedroom or a TV or games room, and above that is a galleried office up on the second floor.

Outside, the house comes with its own private garden and a double-length detached garage with electricity, which is accessed via a private gated road.

There are communal gardens surrounded by trees for all the residents to enjoy, including an elegant formal knot garden with a fountain at the front of the house.

In addition, each of the nine houses comes with its own 30ft stretch of allocated mooring on the river on the other side of a shared lawn.

This characterful property represents a rare opportunity to live in a tranquil and exclusive riverside location with an added sprinkling of Sixties pop glamour.

Harry Ballard, of Ballards estate agents, said: “The property is presented in excellent order throughout.

“It offers flexible accommodation arranged over three floors, being equally suited to family living or a ‘lock up and leave’ residence.”

The pretty village of Hurley has a thriving community and in 2020 it made it into the Sunday Times’s Best Places to Live report.

It has a village shop and two pubs, including the Olde Bell which is nearly 900 years old.

The Granary is on the market with Ballards at a guide price of £1,950,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing, call (01491) 411055.