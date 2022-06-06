Open plan barn conversion in rural hamlet is head-turner

A FOUR- or five-bedroom barn conversion in Rockwell End — a small rural hamlet in between the villages of Hambleden and Frieth — is on the market with Knight Frank.

Sixteen years ago, the house was transformed from a black-boarded working barn into a characterful home. Swallows Barn’s original rustic features have been beautifully preserved to make this a real head-turner.

The ground floor is mostly a wide open-plan space with wooden floors — incorporating a reception hall, a dining area, an office or sitting room, and a country kitchen that is fitted with an oil-fired aga.

Look up and you can see all the way past the open galleried first floor landing and up to the tall vaulted ceiling held up by the building’s original wooden beams.

There are two cosy reception rooms on the ground floor — a TV room and garden room — both of which have double doors that open out on to the terrace.

There is also a utility room and cloakroom on the ground floor, and a large open fireplace with a wood-burning stove by the dining area.

On the first floor there are four bedrooms and a bathroom arranged neatly around the galleried landing.

The master bedroom has its own en suite bathroom, and another one of the bedrooms has a set of French doors that open on to a balcony that overlooks the garden.

There is a fifth bedroom back down on the ground floor, which has an en suite bathroom, access to the utility room and a separate door to the outside.

This part of the house could easily be used as a self-contained annexe for a family member, or as guest accommodation or a home office.

Swallows Barn is located in an elevated rural location, with inspiring views over the surrounding countryside.

Outside in the back garden there is a charming terrace for sitting or eating outside, a lawn with low hedging, and a quirky 23ft long summer house that is electrically wired and warmed by a wood-burner.

The front of the house has a gravel courtyard and path bordered with box hedging and fencing, along with a car port and some outdoor storage space.

The property is on the market with Knight Frank at a guide price of £1,775,000. For information or to arrange a viewing, call (01491) 844900.