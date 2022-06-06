Riverside home with garden that is envy of passers-by

AN imposing four-storey riverside property is on the market with Philip Booth Esq.

About one mile upstream from Henley Bridge, at the far end of Mill Meadows, two wooden footbridges connect a couple of sections of the Thames towpath on the Oxfordshire side of the river, via a small island.

On one side of the island is Marsh Lock and on the other is its accompanying weir. Together they are used to control the flow of water along the river, enabling safe boat navigation and helping to prevent flooding.

Marsh Lock is one of Henley’s most attractive and iconic sights. It was first built in 1773 and rebuilt in 1787 and a few more times since then.

In those days, bargemen used ropes to slowly pull heavy barges loaded with coal, paper, malt and other goods for sale, passing through Henley on the route between Oxford and London, before being usurped by horses and then steam engine power.

Marsh Lock House is said to have been built in the 18th century too. It is located on a short private driveway just off Wargrave Road, along with a handful of other grand riverside homes.

The exterior has recently been refurbished with freshly painted white render, roof repairs and new double-glazing on the lovely big windows.

The interior is decorated in pale neutral colours, leaving plenty of scope for someone to style the rooms according to their own tastes. The house benefits from lots of natural sunlight and there are modern wood veneer and tiled floors.

On the ground floor there is a mirrored dance studio/gym and a double bedroom that both look out towards the river. There is also a tiled bathroom with a walk-in shower.

The main living accommodation is up a marble-tiled staircase on the first floor. There is a large bright sitting room off the reception hall with a gas fireplace and high ceilings.

The open-plan kitchen/breakfast room is nearly 30ft long and has granite work surfaces, a five-oven gas Aga and a large breakfast bar island in the middle.

One outstanding feature of this property is the balcony running across the front of the house, which can be accessed through French doors from the sitting room and the kitchen. On the first floor there is also a cloakroom, a study and utility room at the back of the house, along with a door that opens on to the back garden.

High up on the second floor the views to the front and back are outstanding. There are three bedrooms, a family bathroom with attractive mosaic tiles and storage cupboards on the landing. The master bedroom has a stunning large and bright en suite bathroom with a free-standing bathtub in the middle, a double walk-in shower and twin sinks set in a marble worktop.

Outside there is a separate annexe which is currently being used for storage but could potentially be used as an office or games room.

Marsh Lock House has two gardens, one at the front and one at the back.

From the front door, you walk across the drive, through a small picket fence and down some flagstone steps to reach the enclosed river garden, the envy of all who pass by.

This lovely green space looks directly towards Marsh Lock, the footbridges and the weir and is a peaceful place to relax and observe all the boats and water birds coming and going along this stretch of river.

There is a lawn with mature shrubs and a private mooring space for a small boat or canoe.

The terrace is ideal for entertaining or simply sitting and watching the world float by, while listening to the gentle sound of running water and the music of birdsong.

There is a second terraced garden at the back of the house with pedestrian access up to Wargrave Road. This has the potential to be developed into a kitchen garden, or possibly a terrace for growing plants in pots and containers.

There is parking space available for four cars along the driveway and a single garage built below the ground floor of the house.

Beyond the garden at the back is a steep wooded hillside with a glorious display of trees in the distance over and above Wargrave Road. This is worth bearing in mind if you believe in the wisdom of the feng shui masters, who say that it is good luck to live in a place that leans against a hill or a mountain behind and faces a river.

So Marsh Lock House must be in one of Henley’s luckiest as well loveliest riverside settings.

The property is on the market with Philip Booth Esq, with no onward chain, at a guide price of £2.2 million. For more information or to arrange a viewing, call (01491) 876544.