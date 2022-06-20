Open day to showcase village’s new homes

DAVIS Tate is hosting an open day in Rotherfield Peppard this weekend.

The event is intended to showcase a pair of newly-built houses designed and constructed by property developers Kingerlee Homes.

Aspen House and Hawthorns are substantial detached houses, each with five bedrooms, four bathrooms, two reception rooms and an open-plan kitchen/dining room.

The kitchens are hand-painted and have Miele appliances, two ovens, natural stone floors and quartz worktops.

Each house has a detached garage, a landscaped garden and underfloor heating throughout, and provision has been made for air-conditioning to be installed.

The open day event is tomorrow (Saturday) between 10am and 3pm at the Copper Beeches development down Colliers Lane, a private road in Rotherfield Peppard.

You can make an appointment or just turn up. Prospective homebuyers can see both houses, although Hawthorns has been finished first so it is open as a show home.

Each house has a guide price of £2,500,000. For more information, call Davis Tate on (01491) 412345 or email henley@davistate.co.uk