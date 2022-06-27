Town centre terraced house with secret courtyard garden

High-standard town centre house steeped in history
A THREE-BEDROOM property with a garden is available for sale in the centre of Henley.
The terraced house is on Bell Street Mews, a small courtyard development with a garage and additional space for parking at the front.
The location is ideal because it is set back from all the comings and goings along Bell Street, and yet all the shops and restaurants are just a short stroll away.
The front door opens on to an entrance hall, which leads to a study at the front and a
sitting room and kitchen at the back.
The L-shaped sitting room has space for a dining table and French doors that lead out to the garden.
On the first floor there are three double bedrooms, two of which have en suite bathrooms, and a third bathroom. The master bedroom also has a dressing room.
A stand-out feature of this house is its secret courtyard garden, which is tucked away behind high brick walls and thick, well-established
hedging.
It is mostly paved patio with some flowerbed borders, so it is relatively low-maintenance — a lovely little oasis to grow climbers or plants in
containers.
4 Bell Street Mews is on the market with Davis Tate at a guide price of £1,150,000. For information or to arrange a viewing, please call (01491) 412345.
