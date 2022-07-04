Riverside garden with mooring

A PRIVATE garden on the banks of the River Thames is available for sale a few miles upstream from Henley.

The garden is in a private, secluded location, with a long sheltered mooring for boats and a splendid view of the river.

It is accessed by foot or vehicle from Loddon Drive in Wargrave, which is close to the village and the railway station, and it is easy to travel by boat to the beauty spots of Henley and Sonning. There are boating facilities nearby at Shiplake Lock, including bulk water supply, toilet facilities, refuse disposal and electric charging points.

With all eyes on the river this week, this is a rare opportunity to own a piece of it.

The land is on sale for the first time with a guide price of £575,000. For more information, contact Robinson Sherston on (01491) 411911.