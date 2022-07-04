Two-floor penthouse on former brewery site with river views

A PENTHOUSE flat with four balconies and views over Henley and the royal regatta course is on the market for the first time in more than 20 years.

This spacious and elegantly decorated property occupies the entire third and fourth floors of a modern gated residential development of 18 townhouses and apartments in the town centre.

It is tucked away off New Street, just a minute’s walk away from the river, in between Hotel du Vin and some of Henley’s loveliest Grade II listed cottages.

The superb master bedroom suite is at the very top on the fourth floor. It has fitted wardrobes, a twin-sink shower and bathroom and two sets of French doors that open on to a balcony with wooden decking.

The view from up here is exceptional. You can see for miles around — the iconic blue-striped boat tents and the stewards’ enclosure across the river and right up the regatta course.

Most of the accommodation is below on the third floor. There is a welcoming reception hall leading to the living room that is cleverly designed with windows on three sides, which makes it very light and bright.

Three sets of French doors open on to the flat’s biggest balcony, which is curved and covered and looks like a petite garden behind black railings. It overlooks trees, red-tiled rooftops and the lush green countryside that surrounds the town.

Nick Warner, partner at Knight Frank Henley, which is marketing the property, says: “The living room has a 180-degree view over the town from the church over your left shoulder, right the way round to the hills of Fawley over your right shoulder. It is a very pleasant rooftop outlook — you really feel that you’re above the town. It’s very special.”

The kitchen/breakfast room is a well-appointed and good-looking space and, unsurprisingly, it also has a balcony. It has a tiled floor, dark wooden blinds at the French doors and windows and integrated appliances by brands such as Miele, Sub-Zero and Wolf. The central island has a breakfast bar and in one corner of the room there is a bespoke cream and pale wood table and seating area.

A large pantry features a full-height wine rack and there is a separate utility room with plenty of storage space.

The second bedroom has an en suite shower room and there is an additional shower room for guests.

There is a cosy snug with an entertainment system and two further reception rooms which are currently being used as an office and study.

Both of these rooms open on to another balcony and could easily be converted into third and fourth bedrooms.

This residential development was built around the year 2000, as part of an ambitious project to preserve and repurpose the historic site of the old Brakspear brewery.

Mr Warner said: “This is effectively two apartments. It was numbers 18 and 19 but when our clients bought it from the developer at a very early stage, they decided to buy both and effectively amalgamate them into one.

“There is exclusive secure lift access because they are the only people on the third floor and pedestrian access from the stairwell on the floor below.”

There is underground parking for two cars and the use of a beautifully-maintained raised communal garden.

A caretaker looks after the grounds and provides a concierge service to support residents by receiving parcels, for example.

No 18/19 Old Brewery Lane has a gross internal area of 3,275 sq ft and a further 527 sq ft of external balcony space.

The property is on the market with Knight Frank at a guide price of £3 million and there is no onward chain. For more information or to arrange a viewing, call (01491) 844900.