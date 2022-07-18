Modern family home nestled among trees in quiet surrounding

Average house price rises by £26,000
A CONTEMPORARY family home that was designed and built in 2020 is on the market.
Beechacre is in a quiet private setting, cocooned by majestic trees in landscaped grounds of 0.85 of an acre, on Icknield Road on the northern edge of Goring.
At the front there is a wide gravel driveway and flagstone paths that wrap around the house to the back garden, which backs on to a woodland copse and farmland beyond.
The house has strong architectural features, vaulted ceilings, bifold doors and a stylish interior décor rich with colours and textures.
It has five bedrooms, six reception rooms and four bathrooms, all arranged over three floors.
The front door opens on to a grand reception hall where you can look down from the galleried landings on the floors above.
A large drawing room stretches from the front of the house to the back, and there is also a cosy snug and a sitting room on the ground floor.
The kitchen/dining room is at the back of the house and it has an island and space for a large dining table and family room area. It has a separate utility room, and opens on to the garden and patio area. There are four bedrooms and a family bathroom up on the first floor. The master bedroom suite has a dressing room and bathroom, and one of the other bedrooms has an en suite shower room.
The second floor has an impressive games/media room under the eaves, and there is another en suite guest bedroom up there too.
The internal fittings are of good quality –— with Grohe and Villeroy & Boch in the bathrooms and Bosch and Neff in the kitchen, where there is a water softener and insinkerator waste disposal system installed.
Beechacre has underfloor heating, CAT6 wiring and wi-fi extenders throughout, and a Sonos sound system downstairs and in the master bedroom.
It has a burglar alarm system and video doorbell, and is covered by its original 10-year new home building warranty. There is also an electrically-wired detached garage and car port outside, with a log store behind.
The property is on the market with Warmingham at a guide price of £2,350,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing, call (01491) 874144.
