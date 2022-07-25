Rotherfield Road has town’s most valuable properties

THE most valuable properties in Henley are on Rotherfield Road, according to Varbes, a financial data publishing company.

Houses there are worth an estimated £2,959,000 on average, with Harpsden Way just around the corner coming in second at £2,678,000.

In third place, just off Fair Mile on the opposite side of town, no-through road Lambridge Wood Road has an average property value of £2,361,000.

The only other street with an average property price of more than £2m is Normanstead, a private road that runs alongside the Christ Church Centre on Reading Road.

Mill Lane which connects Reading Road to Marsh Lock is at £1,873,000, while Auton Place, off Green Lane at the top of St Andrew’s Road, follows closely behind at £1,863,000.

Wharfe Lane, Leicester Close and Marlow Road have estimated average property prices of £1,838,000, £1,611,000 and £1,599,000 respectively.

In tenth place is Chiltern End Close, near the “top shops” on Greys Road, where the property price is estimated to be £1,539,000.

The prices of the properties on these streets becomes more interesting when you take their average size into account.

For example, the average size of a house on Auton Place is 2,768 sq ft, which is nearly twice the size of properties on Wharfe Lane (1,534 sq ft), even though they are estimated to be of similar value.

Nearby in Nettlebed, the three addresses with the most valuable properties are Crocker End, Catslip and The Green. Their estimated prices are £2,300,000, £1,542,000 and £1,519,000.

In Rotherfield Greys, the top three streets are Satwell at £2,874,000, Satwell Close at £2,627,000 and Greys Green at £1,967,000.

Shiplake’s winning address is Mill Lane — with an average house value of £2,528,000 — and, after a sharp drop, New Road and Quarry Lane come in second and third at £1,778,000 and £1,752,000 respectively.

The value of the properties on the top 10 of Henley’s prime residential streets is £715 per square foot, according to Varbes.

The average property price on Rotherfield Road at the top of the table is more than 10 times the national average, which was £271,613 at the end of June.