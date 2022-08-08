Country house with an abundance of charm

ASTON Tirrold Manor, originally built in the 17th century, and extended out the back a few hundred years later, is on the market.

This substantial Grade II listed heritage property is set in five acres of land with an outdoor pool, stables and paddocks, a separate three-bedroom guest lodge, a tennis court, formal gardens and a collection of outbuildings.

The house has 14 bedrooms, five bathrooms and eight reception rooms, and the top floor could be used as a self-contained apartment because it has its own kitchen.

The grand drawing room and dining room on the ground floor are both about 30ft long. There is a morning room, a study and a library, and a lovely orangery with a glass roof that looks out over the gardens. A sweeping staircase leads upstairs to the bedrooms, bathrooms and two more sitting rooms, which are all laid out on the first and second floors.

The interior décor is sumptuously traditional with its textured wallpaper, old fireplaces and floral fabrics — although some rooms have a more contemporary feel.

There is a laundry room and service kitchen close to the main kitchen, and a vegetable garden, wood store and apple store outside. There is also a cellar, as you would expect with a property of this age.

It is always interesting to read the official descriptions of Grade II listed buildings, and this one has some especially intriguing details that would baffle even the most architecturally-savvy reader — “Barley-sugar twist balusters”; “headers laid in Flemish bond”; “fine carved shell hood on scroll brackets”; “24-pane un-horned sashes”.

Whether or not you know what any of that means, it is clear that this is an exceptional country house with historical interest and charm in abundance.

The Oxfordshire village of Aston Tirrold is about half an hour’s drive away from Henley, just past Wallingford and five miles northwest of Goring. Its esteemed residents include tennis player Tim Henman.

Aston Tirrold Manor is on the market with Warmingham with a guide price of £6.5 million. For more information or to arrange a viewing, call (01491) 874144.