Experienced negotiator makes switch

AN independent estate agency based in Station Road in Henley has welcomed a new agent to its growing team.

Philip Booth Esq has added George Brind — who has worked in estate agency for 12 years both locally and elsewhere in London, Windsor and Maidenhead — to its team.

Company director Philip Booth said: “I am delighted that George has joined the team in Henley as senior negotiator. He is a local chap and an experienced agent, who I have had the pleasure of dealing with during his time working with other local estate agents, and he fits our profile very well.”

Mr Brind has lived in and around Henley for the last eight years with his wife Elisabeth and their two children, having grown up in Goring Heath and attended Chiltern Edge School.

When he is not representing Philip Booth Esq, he spends his time renovating his house, playing tennis at Shiplake Tennis Club, or squash at Henley Leisure Centre.

Mr Brind has joined the company after a long period of steady growth. Mr Booth said: “We have never designed our business to be a high-volume agency. Instead we have been focusing on the quality of the service we provide to our clients, which in turn has driven organic growth.

“Two years ago, I added my wife Emma to the team as associate director, shortly followed by an office manager, Zoë. We have been working with our former client Bridget Hancock on a flexible basis to help us manage busy periods.

“But now, with a consistent local demand for our services, the addition of an experienced senior negotiator to our team means we’ve got more bandwidth to focus on our clients.”

Philip Booth Esq estate agency has been established in Henley for about eight years, and has recently opened a second office in Marlow.