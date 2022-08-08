Spacious family home with independent living quarters

TWIN Archway is a spacious six-bedroom home in Elizabeth Road, Henley, situated between Greys Road and the top of Valley Road.

Debbie Barrow has been living there since 2014 and has transformed it from an ordinary bungalow into a beautiful two-storey house.

Although it can be difficult to obtain planning permission to add another floor to a single-storey property, she was able to do so because there were already both bungalows and houses along this section of the street.

So she built up, squared off what had been an L-shaped floorplan, completely reconfigured the rooms and more than doubled the amount of living space from 1,600 to 3,300 sq ft.

The renovation and rebuild took about a year and Ms Barrow project-managed the whole thing herself.

Her overriding aim in the new design was to create a flexible layout with rooms that could serve different purposes as her two children grew up and the family’s needs evolved.

She says: “Having travelled and lived abroad in some peaceful and beautiful places, I wanted to capture that peacefulness and sense of space and privacy in my own home and garden.

“I wanted a really good space for the kids to have their own independent living quarters. It has got a lot of space and that’s exactly what I wanted.

“I spent a long time thinking about how the house was going to be used through time. I was thinking, ‘What will the kids need five years from now, what might we need 10 years from now?’

“That’s what I had in mind — privacy, tranquillity and that feeling of flow — and also flexibility for the kids. This house has seen us over eight years as a family with all the different chapters along the way.

“My son is a singer-songwriter, so he had two rooms — his bedroom and his music room. My daughter has got a study area and her bedroom.” With a new roof and windows, Twin Archway is now well insulated and economical to heat. It is economical on space too, with storage cupboards cleverly built in under the eaves.

The house has been decorated in contemporary colours, which all sit together nicely in one cheerful, harmonious scheme.

The front door opens on to a spacious reception hall with a sitting room at the front of the house on the right. The hallway leads down to the heart of the house — a comfortable living room and a kitchen/dining room at the back, which can either be opened up into one large living space or separated by folding doors.

The kitchen is fitted with built-in appliances, a peninsula breakfast bar and ample counter and storage units. There is a separate utility room.

The living room has a large roof lantern above the sofa, which beams even more natural sunlight into an already bright space.

There are three bedrooms and a bathroom on the ground floor. One of the bedrooms used to be two individual rooms that were knocked through to make one large bedroom with an en suite shower room.

Upstairs there is another bathroom and three more double bedrooms, including a huge en suite master bedroom with dormer windows and a large dressing room at one end.

There are many advantages to having three bedrooms upstairs and three downstairs.

Ms Barrow says: “If a family has got younger children, they can have one child in one room at the top and another child in another — and potentially a younger child in that huge area behind my bed — and then move them downstairs as they get older.”

Two sets of French doors lead from the kitchen/dining room and the living room to the south-west-facing back garden. There is a large area of decking outside which is big enough for eating meals, entertaining and relaxing or even a spot of sunbathing.

The garden is fenced in with well-stocked borders, three storage sheds, a wide lawn and shady areas for comfy chairs and dens.

The house has cream-coloured clapperboard and render on the exterior, an impressive grey slate roof and a wide gravel driveway at the front — all set back behind a wall, trees and bamboo that swishes in the breeze.

Elizabeth Road is in a quiet residential area on the western edge of Henley within easy walking distance of the town centre and popular with families with young children.

Valley Road Primary School is just around the corner, Gillotts secondary is nearby and the station is a five-minute drive away.

Ms Barrow is the founder and managing director of Virada, a sales, customer service and leadership training company, and she has had plenty of space at Twin Archway to run her business from home.

“This house has been a blessing because it is so peaceful,” she says. “It’s not a busy road. We’re not overlooked by anybody in this garden and it’s just so quiet.”

The property is on the market with Penny & Sinclair with a guide price of £1,675,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing, call (01491) 739000.