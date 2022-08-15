Refurbished property in rural village has scope for extension

A REFURBISHED two- or three-bedroom home with planning permission for a two-storey extension is on the market with Ballards.

Copville is a detached house in a rural community on the edge of Fingest, a 20-minute drive from Henley.

David and Karen Lamming have renovated the property from top to bottom since they moved in 12 years ago.

They have upgraded the heating system and electrics, put in a new kitchen and bathroom and tastefully redecorated all the rooms.

The property also has a new roof and brickwork has been repointed.

Copville is on the brow of a gentle hill, so it has an unrivalled view of the beautiful countryside all around and the back garden is well-suited for welcoming guests and entertaining in style.

“It is stunning,” says Mrs Lamming. “When we bought the house, we stood in the field and just fell in love with the view. It has been a brilliant place for parties and family barbecues.”

At the front of the house is a newly-built oak-framed porch with a stable-style door, which leads into a spacious entrance hallway.

There are two main reception rooms downstairs, a lounge and a sitting room, both of which have attractive feature fireplaces. There is also another lovely room with a tiled floor that stretches across the entire width of the back of the house.

At one end is the new kitchen, which is decorated in happy pastel colours with cream cabinets and wooden countertops.

At the other end is a dining area looking out over the garden which has so many windows it is almost a conservatory. There are two bedrooms upstairs, one of which has a restored solid wood floor.

One of the two reception rooms downstairs could easily be used as a third bedroom if required. There is a separate building in the garden which was converted from a double garage and would make a good home office, a studio or an extra sitting room. It has a vaulted ceiling and is a lovely quiet place to work or study, well away from the house and with fantastic views over the fields and trees in the distance.

The front and back gardens are lawned and well-stocked with shrubs, bushes and trees of all shapes and sizes. There is a patio and shed at the back, a fish pond at the front and parking space for three cars on the driveway.

There is planning permission to extend the house at the back and to build up, so the kitchen/dining room would be bigger and there would be two more bedrooms and another bathroom on the second floor.

Fingest, which is close to Turville, is popular with walkers, cyclists and horse-riders.

“It is an amazing village, really peaceful,” says Mrs Lamming. “It has a really tight-knit community — everybody helps each other out and we’re all on a WhatsApp group. One of the neighbours did the jubilee party in their grounds and the local pub is brilliant.”

The couple are now planning a new adventure as they transition into semi-retirement, downsizing in the UK and hopefully buying a second home abroad.

Copville is on the market with Ballards at a guide price of £1,250,000 and there is no onward chain. For more information or to arrange a viewing, call (01491) 411055.