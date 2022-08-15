Cottage with bags of character

A THREE-BEDROOM cottage dating back to the 19th century is on the market in Hambleden.

The village is many hundreds of years old — it was even mentioned in the Domesday Book survey of 1086 — and is situated between Henley and Marlow.

Number 66 Hambleden is on the market for the first time in 36 years. On the ground floor there is a living/dining room which is nearly 29ft long and runs from the front to the back of the house.

There is a kitchen/breakfast room and utility room and a separate study on the ground floor. Upstairs there are three bedrooms, one of which has an en suite shower room, and a bathroom. The cottage has a pretty garden enclosed by walls on all sides and there is a driveway for off-road parking and a wooden garage.

The village is nestled in the Hambleden Valley, where a brook trickles through the fields and tree-covered hills stretch out into the distance as far as the eye can see.

It has bags of character and a long interesting history, so unsurprisingly it has been used as a film location for several movies and TV shows over the years. Its traditional country cottages were built from flint and brick, with red tile roofs and dormer windows.

Saint Mary the Virgin Church towers over Hambleden like a great protector. It was built between the 12th and 14th centuries, and it has stained-glass windows, stone arches and mysterious engravings on the inside.

In 1944, William Henry Smith — the third Viscount Hambleden and descendant of the founder of the WH Smith retail chain — agreed a covenant with the National Trust that protects the beauty and rural character of the area. This means that the National Trust has a say over the construction of any new buildings, extensions and external alterations to most of the village, including this house.

The guide price for this property is £1,250,000. It is being sold on a freehold basis and needs some modernisation. For more information or to arrange a viewing, call Tim Peers estate agency on (01491) 411066.