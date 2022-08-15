Monday, 15 August 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

15 August 2022

Oxfordshire new build housing plan abandoned

15/08/2022

COUNCILS in Oxfordshire have abandoned a co-ordinated plan that would have shaped how much new housing will be built over the next few decades.

In 2018, Oxford City Council and four district councils — including South Oxfordshire — agreed to work together on ‘Oxfordshire 2050’.

But they have been unable to agree on the plan, because some councils want more homes built, in order to generate growth, while others want fewer. Councils will now use their own plans to decide how much new housing to build.

The Vale of White Horse and South Oxfordshire District Councils were among those that opposed housing targets.

In a joint statement, the authorities concerned said it was “with regret” that they were “unable to reach agreement on the approach to planning for future housing needs.

“The Oxfordshire Plan 2050 work programme will end, and we will now transition to a process focused on local plans,” they said. “The councils will co-operate with each other and with other key bodies as they prepare their local plans.”

Property

Looking for a job?

Sales Roles

Location Henley-on-Thames

Sales position We have a vacancy for a full-time sales person or two part-time sales persons (flexible hours and days) ...

 

Retail Merchandiser.

Location Goring-on-Thames

Simple Human are recruiting for a Retail Merchandiser (Instore) - Company car/laptop/phone - £24,000 per annum You will ...

 

Practice manager

Location Sonning Common

Full-time, 37.5 hours per week. Sonning Common Health Centre, Sonning Common, Reading, RG4 9SW. Salary depending on ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33