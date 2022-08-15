Oxfordshire new build housing plan abandoned

COUNCILS in Oxfordshire have abandoned a co-ordinated plan that would have shaped how much new housing will be built over the next few decades.

In 2018, Oxford City Council and four district councils — including South Oxfordshire — agreed to work together on ‘Oxfordshire 2050’.

But they have been unable to agree on the plan, because some councils want more homes built, in order to generate growth, while others want fewer. Councils will now use their own plans to decide how much new housing to build.

The Vale of White Horse and South Oxfordshire District Councils were among those that opposed housing targets.

In a joint statement, the authorities concerned said it was “with regret” that they were “unable to reach agreement on the approach to planning for future housing needs.

“The Oxfordshire Plan 2050 work programme will end, and we will now transition to a process focused on local plans,” they said. “The councils will co-operate with each other and with other key bodies as they prepare their local plans.”