Monday, 15 August 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

15 August 2022

Register to prevent money laundering

15/08/2022

A NEW register has been introduced to prevent oligarchs and other organisations from overseas from using the UK property market to hide or launder money.

Any anonymous foreign company attempting to buy UK land or property now needs to declare who owns it. The register forms part of the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill, which was introduced in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Foreign organisations who already own land in the UK will have six months to register their beneficial owners or managing officers.

Business Minister Lord Callanan said: “We have been clear that the UK is a place for legitimate business only, and to ensure we are free of corrupt elites with suspicious wealth, we need to know who owns what.

“By getting this first of its kind register up and running at breakneck speed, we are lifting the curtain and cracking down on those criminals attempting to hide their illicitly-obtained wealth.”

The register applies to property bought since January 1999 in England and Wales, and since December 2014 in Scotland. Any overseas body that has disposed of property since February 28 this year, when the legislation for the register was first announced, will be required to provide a statement to Companies House.

Property

Looking for a job?

Sales Roles

Location Henley-on-Thames

Sales position We have a vacancy for a full-time sales person or two part-time sales persons (flexible hours and days) ...

 

Retail Merchandiser.

Location Goring-on-Thames

Simple Human are recruiting for a Retail Merchandiser (Instore) - Company car/laptop/phone - £24,000 per annum You will ...

 

Practice manager

Location Sonning Common

Full-time, 37.5 hours per week. Sonning Common Health Centre, Sonning Common, Reading, RG4 9SW. Salary depending on ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33