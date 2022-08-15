Register to prevent money laundering
A NEW register has been introduced to prevent oligarchs and other organisations from overseas from using the UK property market to hide or launder money.
Any anonymous foreign company attempting to buy UK land or property now needs to declare who owns it. The register forms part of the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill, which was introduced in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Foreign organisations who already own land in the UK will have six months to register their beneficial owners or managing officers.
Business Minister Lord Callanan said: “We have been clear that the UK is a place for legitimate business only, and to ensure we are free of corrupt elites with suspicious wealth, we need to know who owns what.
“By getting this first of its kind register up and running at breakneck speed, we are lifting the curtain and cracking down on those criminals attempting to hide their illicitly-obtained wealth.”
The register applies to property bought since January 1999 in England and Wales, and since December 2014 in Scotland. Any overseas body that has disposed of property since February 28 this year, when the legislation for the register was first announced, will be required to provide a statement to Companies House.
