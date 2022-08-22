House prices fall for first time in year

THE average price of a UK home fell slightly last month for the first time since June 2021. The drop was only 0.1 per cent, and left the average house price at £293,221, which is £365 lower than the previous month’s record high.

Russell Galley, managing director of Halifax, said: “House prices remain more than £30,000 higher than this time last year. While we shouldn't read too much into any single month, especially as the fall is only fractional, a slowdown in annual house price growth has been expected for some time.

“Leading indicators of the housing market have recently shown a softening of activity, while rising borrowing costs are adding to the squeeze on household budgets against a backdrop of exceptionally high house price-to-income ratios.

“That said, some of the drivers of the buoyant market we’ve seen over recent years — such as extra funds saved during the pandemic, fundamental changes in how people use their homes, and investment demand — still remain evident. The extremely short supply of homes for sale is also a significant long-term challenge and serves to underpin high property prices.

“Looking ahead, house prices are likely to come under more pressure as those market tailwinds fade further and the headwinds of rising interest rates and increased living costs take a firmer hold. Therefore, a slowing of annual house price inflation still seems the most likely scenario.”

First-time buyer annual inflation dropped from 12.4 per cent in June to 10.7 per cent in July, and continues to be outstripped by price rises seen for home-movers, down 12.5 per cent in June to 12 per cent in July.

Price gains for bigger houses are still outpacing those for smaller homes – the price of a detached house has leapt by 15.1 per cent, or £60,860 over the last year, compared to 7.7 per cent, or £11,962, for a flat.

While London continues to record slower annual house price inflation than the other UK regions, the rate of 7.9 per cent is the highest in almost five years.

With an average property now costing £551,777, London’s average house price has risen by £40,361 over the last year. It remains by far the most expensive place in the country to buy a home.