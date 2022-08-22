Award-winning round house with modern interior decor

A DISTINCTIVE circular home in Sonning is on the market with Philip Booth Esq.

Designed by local architect Glen Beard, the Round House won a design award after it was built in 1984 for its unique layout and inspiring use of light and space.

Helen Johnson moved in nearly eight years ago while her children were growing up and finishing school.

Now she plans to move back to the Cotswolds, where she grew up.

“The house is very calm,” she says. “There is something about the roundness, it’s very contained, so you feel like you’re in a big hug in the house.

“My eldest child is 30 and my next is 27 — they have all lived here and they all say that it’s the loveliest house they’ve ever lived in. It has just got a really safe, kind feel.”

The circle is made up of seven rooms with curved walls that create a spiral, arranged on multiple levels around a central atrium, where sunlight beams down from the glass ceiling at the top.

The house also gets a lot of natural light from its large windows and six sets of French doors leading out from the living room, the dining room and one of the four bedrooms.

There are two bedrooms and a bathroom downstairs at the bottom of the spiral, with an open-plan living room and dining room centred around a feature fireplace with a stainless-steel hood.

Further up, there is a mezzanine study, or snug, and two more bedrooms, both of which are en suite.

The master bedroom has two big dormer windows in its vaulted ceiling. “In the morning you’re looking at the birds and at night you’re looking at the stars,” says Ms Johnson.

In addition to the spiral, there is a rectangular section on the side of the house containing the kitchen/breakfast room and a utility room. The kitchen/breakfast room has contemporary white tiled walls and blue-grey cabinets, a double sink, plenty of work surfaces and a breakfast bar.

The Round House has a modern interior décor, complemented by art and pieces of antique French and shabby chic furniture.

“Because the house is round you’ve got multiple views and multiple lights and it’s the same with the garden,” says Ms Johnson. “You move around the garden with the day and it has got different places to sit because of the light, so you feel like you’ve got lots of rooms outside.”

There is an enclosed courtyard garden outside the kitchen and dining room, where you can sit and have breakfast in the morning sun.

There is another garden made up of paving, decking, outside lighting and a water feature outside the living room and another outdoor space with a summer house that catches the early evening light.

There is an attractive arched gateway in the garden, which is said to have been on a pilgrimage route many centuries ago between two religious places of worship in Reading and Sonning.

There is a separate brick and wood-panelled outbuilding in the grounds, which Ms Johnson uses as a studio.

“I work from home — I’m an osteopath, homoeopath and naturopath, so I run it as a clinic,” she says. The studio is divided into three internal areas, so it could easily be converted into additional living accommodation for a carer or family member.

The house is set back from the road and there is a detached garage and a private gravel driveway with parking space for two cars.

It would probably appeal to someone with a creative nature because the house itself is a work of art.

Ms Johnson says: “I think the strongest thing about the house, apart from that it is lovely living space, is that it lends itself to anyone who’s creative and artistic — someone who is looking for something a bit different, not just a practical home.”

The property is in Charvil Lane and within easy reach of Twyford, Henley and Reading, close to the river, the Mill theatre and the shops, pubs and restaurants in the village.

The Round House is on the market with Philip Booth Esq estate agency at a guide price of £1,125,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing, call (01491) 876544.