Barn conversion has a blend of old and new

A THREE-BEDROOM barn conversion next to the church in the heart of Harpsden village is on the market with Savills.

There is some smart use of space in Peacock Barn, with its different levels and high vaulted ceilings, and a rather beautiful blend of the old and the new.

The house has been designed to ensure privacy, as most of the ground floor windows face away from the road and towards the enclosed back garden.

The front door opens into a stylish grey and white kitchen/dining room with quartz work surfaces, a breakfast bar, integrated appliances and glass doors that open out on to the patio.

The living room has a split-level floor and a traditional brick gas fireplace with a built-in wooden bench on either side. The room is lit by a row of eight narrow windows rather than one big one — it is an unusual feature but it works well.

Upstairs on the second floor there are two bedrooms and a bathroom, and there is a third bedroom high up on the second floor.

The bedrooms are cosy with lots of character as they have exposed wooden beams, sloping ceilings and roof windows.

From the lawn out in the south-facing garden, you can see how the building was once a barn, with its dark wood panelling and steep rooflines.

You can also catch a glimpse of the 12th century St Margaret’s Church over the bushes, hedges and brick and flint walls that encircle the garden.

The property has been recently refurbished and it has a detached garage and off-street parking at the

front.

Peacock Barn in Harpsden is on the market with Savills at a guide price of £1,150,00. For more information or to arrange a viewing, call (01491) 843000.