Busy start to year for property market

THE total value of all residential properties sold in postcode areas RG9 1 to RG9 6 — Henley and the surrounding area — was £41.5 million between March and May, according to Philip Booth Esq.

The estate agency’s quarterly property market review states that the average sales price was £733,185 during the three-month period, which is more than twice the figure of £363,645 across the South East.

Of all the sales in these postcode areas, 87 per cent were houses and 13 per cent were flats. The most expensive house was on Baskerville Lane in Shiplake, which was sold for £2.04 million.

Philip Booth, director, said: “The year kicked off with the busiest housing market on record in January and February, with many multiple buyers and competing offers, particularly for family homes with gardens.”

Mr Booth notes in the report that there has been a dip in consumer confidence over the last few months, due to many factors including the war in Ukraine, an unsettled UK government, escalating energy costs and rising interest rates.

Mr Booth said: “As a result, in the last month we’ve observed that the ratio of offers against viewings has worsened.

“Sales activity remains strong, but in general buyers appear to be more selective and measured in their approach.

“Price increases appear to have slowed, and initial offers are now coming in at up to five per cent below asking price.

“This update may seem a little bit stark compared with market commentary over the last two years, but there is still good reason to be optimistic. This beautiful part of the country is largely shielded from the extremes of market changes.”

The quarterly property market review states that the total value of property sold with an RG4 9 postcode, which is Sonning Common and the surrounding area, was £8.14 million between March and May.

The average property price was £590,597 with 89 per cent of the sales being houses and 11 per cent were flats.

The most expensive property sold in this area during the three-month period was a house on Tokers Green Lane, which went for £1.9 million.

In RG10 8, Wargrave, the top transaction was for a £4 million house on Loddon Drive.

This represents a substantial proportion of the three-month sales total of £14.7 million in this postcode area.