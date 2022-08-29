Period features reveal history of house built into side of hill

THE Old Stables is an elegant three-storey family home dating back to the 19th century.

It has several classic Georgian architectural features, including a pleasing symmetry, a shallow grey-tiled roof and sash windows, and it was extended in the Victorian era.

The house was originally built in the early 1800s as a stable block and coachman’s accommodation, as part of what was then a grand mansion estate known as The Grotto.

At some point the building was converted into living accommodation, as were a handful of other period properties nearby. Collectively, they now form a little cluster of homes on a quiet cul-de-sac, about 1.2 miles south of Goring and Streatley.

The original pillars that once separated the horses’ stalls are an integral part of the house’s structure.

Some are painted black and some are white and they go all the way down into the ground.

It is thought that the top floor of the house was originally a hayloft above the stables. It has a glorious arched sash window and four smaller windows at the front and is crowned by a weather vane decorated with a fox.

The Old Stables has some fabulous period features that reveal its history and give it character, including original wooden beams and traditional wide doorways. There are some attractive stained-glass windows dotted about the place too. The vendor says: “There are two at the top, there is a beautiful window in the sitting room and we’ve got more modern ones in three of the bedrooms.”

The staircase is visible as it curls up through the house from a grand galleried entrance hallway and this design element creates a feeling of space and openness.

The house was built into the side of a hill, so when you go in via the front door there are a few steps down to the ground floor, which has a wooden balcony that stretches across most of the width of the house. This is a great place to sit and relax, or eat a meal while admiring the view of the garden and the countryside stretching off into the distance.

The kitchen/breakfast room has a range cooker, white cabinets, shiny black work surfaces, a red tiled floor and a separate utility room with a sink.

There is a rather grand dining room with traditional wood wall panelling on the ground floor, along with a cosy family room, store room and downstairs shower room.

The sitting room on the second floor gets lots of natural sunlight because it has windows on three sides. It has a handsome wooden floor, a Juliette balcony overlooking the garden and a traditional fireplace.

The master bedroom is nice and spacious and it has an en suite bathroom and a dressing room.

The landing on this level is so big and open that it is currently being used as a music room and library.

There are four more bedrooms and another two bathrooms up on the third floor, all arranged symmetrically along the galleried landing that overlooks the entrance hallway below.

The Old Stables is situated on high ground, on a plot of more than half an acre. It overlooks trees, fields and a picturesque stretch of the Thames.

The private back garden has a large lawn and is dotted with mature trees and shrubs. At the front there is a paved courtyard tucked securely behind an electric gate and embellished with borders and potted plants.

This so-called “coachman’s courtyard” was originally where the horses would have been moved in and out of the stables many years ago and now there is plenty of space for parking cars.

There is a second gated driveway off a private lane at the back.

“The house is unique and it has been wonderful to live in,” says the vendor. “It has got the most fabulous views, which I don’t think I fully appreciated until I moved in. I’m going to really miss them.”

The property has total internal floor space of 2,820 sq ft.

The Old Stables is on the market with Warmingham at a guide price of £1,375,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing, call (01491) 874144.