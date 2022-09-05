Victorian character house in the centre of riverside village

A BEAUTIFUL four-bedroom semi-detached home in Sonning is on the market with Savills.

Ellesmere was built in Pearson Road in the centre of the riverside village in 1880 and is a fine example of a well-preserved Victorian property.

Peter and Donna Winchester have been living there for 15 years but are now planning to move to Wales to begin a self-build housing project near the coast.

The house had been renovated and extended before the couple moved in but they have redecorated twice and installed two new bathrooms.

The decor is modern and stylish but the Winchesters have also lovingly safeguarded and preserved its character features, including the seven fireplaces, cornices and coving and deep moulded skirting boards.

Mr Winchester says: “The house has been here for 140 years, so we are just passing. It is also going to be here long after us, so we’ve just tried to make sure it’s looked after.”

The sitting room and adjoining dining room are elegant and traditional, with two fireplaces and a large bay window at the front.

About 20 years ago, an L-shaped conservatory was built around what was then a basic kitchen at the back, creating a much wider area with roof windows all down one side and a new family room with an eye-catching decorative floor.

The extension created a brightly lit and open living space, where the Winchesters spend most of their time during the day before relaxing in the sitting room in the evenings. The family room opens out on to a large patio, where is there is plenty of space for a table and chairs and potted plants.

Beyond that and a few steps down is a lawn, small shed and another quiet seating area.

“It’s like a secret garden at the back,” says Mr Winchester. “It’s so quiet and we’re not looked over at all, so you have got absolute peace and tranquillity.

“It’s a walled garden with evergreen shrubs all the way around. There are rose bushes at the front and a massive wisteria at the back.”

One of the finest character features of this house is the large bathroom on the first floor with its Victorian-style wallpaper and tiles, black and white checkerboard floor, free-standing bath and walk-in shower.

When the couple moved in, it was being converted from a fifth bedroom. Mr Winchester says: “We completed it and gave it a Victorian look and feel. It’s a very big bathroom and it’s really nice in there.”

There is another bathroom and two bedrooms on this floor, one of which is currently being used as an office, and another two double bedrooms on the second floor.

“It’s a nice house in a gorgeous village and we are within walking distance of the river,” says Mr Winchester.

“You’ve got the French Horn on one side, the Coppa Club on the other and a pub in the village.

“You’ve also got the theatre, which backs on to George Clooney’s back garden.”

• Ellesmere is on the market with Savills at a guide price of £950,000 and there is no onward chain. For more information or to arrange a viewing, call (01491) 843000.