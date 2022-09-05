Wonderful learning environment

ST MARY’S has been at the centre of education in Henley for almost 100 years, helping generations of children to learn in a stimulating and inspiring environment.

Situated in the heart of the town in a beautiful Victorian townhouse, our vibrant co-ed prep school provides an outstanding education for children aged four to 11.

Our ethos is very simple, to instil a love of learning for life in all our pupils.

Our small class sizes ensure that children benefit from an individualised approach to their learning, supported by our outstanding teaching staff who approach every lesson and activity with enthusiasm.

Parents comment on the wonderful feeling of community and family at St Mary’s and our children thrive in an atmosphere of tolerance and respect.

Our pupils are well prepared to make the transition to the next stage of their education and we are proud of the school’s reputation for delivering academic excellence in a uniquely nurturing environment.

St Mary’s pupils consistently receive offers from their first choice of the most prestigious schools in the local area, including scholarships and awards, with many of the children also sitting the 11+ entrance exams and going on to take up a place in a local grammar school.

Children benefit from subject-specialist teaching from an early age, including French, music, art, drama, PE and science, and parents praise our “wonderful environment for learning”.

In PE, children enjoy access to a wide range of sports and from year 3, weekly sports fixtures give our children the opportunity to represent their school and to compete against other local schools, building a sense of teamwork, confidence and resilience.

Our fully equipped science lab, light and airy art studio and music room add a depth of experience for our children that is unique.

In addition, a wide range of extracurricular activities are available as well as wraparound care to support our working parents.

Children can join the popular nursery from 2½ years and are well set to make a smooth transition into the school from age four.

To find out more about how your child could benefit from a St Mary’s education, book a private tour during our open week from September 19 to 23.

We are now taking applications to join our 2023 reception class — the deadline to register is Friday, November 25.