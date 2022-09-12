Smoke alarm rules extended for rentals

SMOKE alarm regulations have been extended to ensure that carbon monoxide alarms are installed in privately rented properties where there are fixed combustion appliances.

The new rules, which will come into force on October 1, state that landlords must ensure that there is at least one smoke alarm on each floor where there is a room being used as living accommodation.

This has been a legal requirement in the private rented sector since 2015 but will now also apply to social rented homes. A fully functioning carbon monoxide alarm must also be installed in any room used as living accommodation which contains a fixed combustion appliance, such as a gas-

or oil-fired boiler.

However, this does not include gas cookers because they are responsible for fewer cases of carbon monoxide poisoning than gas boilers.

The new legal requirements are enforced by local authorities, which can impose a fine of up to £5,000 where a landlord fails to comply.