New detached house that’s ideal for family

HAWTHORNS is a new detached property in Colliers Lane, Peppard Common.

Designed and built by Kingerlee Homes, it is one of a pair of houses fitted with energy efficient air-source heat pumps, which have a relatively low carbon footprint.

The front door opens on to an entrance hall with hardwood floors that leads to a living room on one side and a sitting room and study on the other.

An open-plan kitchen/dining room/family room is fitted with a stylish stone floor and stretches across the width of the back of the house. There is a shower room and a utility room off the kitchen.

There are roof lights over the dining area and bifold doors that let in lots of natural daylight.

On the first floor, all five bedrooms have fitted wardrobes and three of them are en suite. There is also family bathroom.

The house is set in a large plot with wraparound gardens, a wide gravel driveway and a double garage at the front.

There is a patio and decking in the back garden along with some established trees and a huge lawn but it is a blank canvas waiting for a gardener with a vision to come along and create a lovely new landscape.

The fixtures and fittings in the house are of a high standard, including Miele kitchen appliances, a Quooker boiling water tap and a wine cooler.

Hawthorns has a floor area of 3,432 sq ft and is on the market with Knight Frank estate agency at a guide price of £2,395,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing, call (01491) 844900.