Price growth remains firm despite slowing

THE annual growth rate of UK residential properties rose by 10 per cent in August but is gradually slowing, according to Nationwide.

The average house price has gone up by nearly £50,000 in two years.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “There are signs that the housing market is losing some momentum, with surveyors reporting fewer new buyer enquiries in recent months and the number of mortgage approvals for house purchases falling below pre-pandemic levels.

“However, the slowdown to date has been modest and, combined with a shortage of stock on the market, has meant that price growth has remained firm.

“We expect the market to slow further as pressure on household budgets intensifies in the coming quarters, with inflation set to remain in double digits into next year.

“Moreover, the Bank of England is widely expected to continue raising interest rates, which will also exert a cooling impact on the market if this feeds through to mortgage rates, which have already increased noticeably in recent months.

“Ofgem recently announced an 80 per cent increase in the energy price cap, effective from October 1, which reflects the soaring cost of energy in wholesale markets.

“It is important to note that the cap is on the unit price charged to consumers rather than a maximum bill a household can be charged.”