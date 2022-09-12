Former farmhouse with nature reserve next door

A PERIOD home next to a protected nature reserve is on the market.

Hosehill Farm is a Grade II listed former farmhouse that was built in the mid-16th century and extended in the early 19th and 20th centuries.

It is mind-boggling to think that some of its walls have been here since Elizabeth I took the throne, William Shakespeare was a babe in arms and the paint on Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel ceiling was barely dry.

The six-bedroom house is timber-framed with part-rendered brick walls and has an assortment of original features such as exposed oak beams, high vaulted ceilings and traditional fireplaces.

It has more than 7,500 sq ft of living space.

The front porch leads into an entrance hall and four reception rooms, a drawing room, sitting room, study and family room.

The kitchen/breakfast room is fitted with an aga, white cabinets and shiny dark work surfaces and there is plenty of space for a dining table and chairs. There is also a large pantry for food storage and a separate utility room with a sink and its own external door for dealing with muddy boots or dogs.

Upstairs, the large master bedroom has an en suite bathroom and a walk-in wardrobe/dressing room above it up a small staircase.

There are five more bedrooms on the first floor, one of which is en suite, and a family bathroom off the landing.

There are two options for putting up visiting guests at Hosehill Farm or for listing as self-contained accommodation to let on Airbnb. An annexe is attached to the main house and has its own separate entrance, a lounge, kitchen and bathroom and a bedroom above the lounge on a mezzanine floor.

Away from the house is a detached studio apartment, which looks like it may have been converted from a stable block.

It has a spacious open-plan kitchen/living room with a dining area at one end, a bedroom, shower room and dressing room.

This rural retreat also has a number of leisure facilities, including a tennis court. There is an indoor heated swimming pool off the family room with brick walls, overhead lighting and arched windows.

The olive green and tiled garden room is a peaceful place to spend time doing hobbies, playing games, reading or simply sitting in quiet contemplation.

Equally, it could be used as a home office or an art studio.

Outside, this impressive country house is surrounded by mature trees and there are lawns, borders, shrubs and patio areas throughout the gardens. There is also a garage and a car port. The grounds, which total 3.3 acres, back on to Hosehill Lake, a picturesque nature reserve with a circular lakeside walk, a butterfly bank and a wildflower meadow that is sometimes grazed by Exmoor ponies.

This lovely spot is a real treat for wildlife enthusiasts and bird-watchers. Many varieties of wetland birds make this their home, including great crested grebes, lapwings, bitterns and little ring plovers.

You might also spot or hear nightingales, house martins, swallows and swifts as the seasons change. Hosehill Lake is managed by the Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust on behalf of West Berkshire Council and there is a path directly to it from the bottom of the garden.

Hosehill Farm represents a rare opportunity to own a substantial family home that is more than 450 years old and delightfully close to nature.

It is situated in a quiet hamlet conveniently close to road and rail transport links, just west of Reading and not far from Sulhamstead, Burghfield and Theale.

It is on the market with the Sara Batting estate agency at a guide price of £2.75 million. For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 0118 950 2341.