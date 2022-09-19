Rate rise pushes up required income

THE prospect of higher mortgage rates over the remainder of 2022 means that the income needed by a first-time buyer to purchase a home will increase by an average of £12,250, according to property website Zoopla.

Those in the south east of England, where house prices are higher, will need at least an additional £15,750 of salary. This rises to £34,500 in London.

Furthermore, as inflation and interest rates continue to increase, the Bank of England says that people will need a 10 per cent rise in salary to maintain their standard of living.

This shift is likely to result in less demand from first-time buyers, which will hinder house price growth across the property market.

Some outpriced first-time buyers will look to buy smaller, lower value homes as rising interest rates impact affordability. They may also consider moving further away from their workplaces, as post-pandemic circumstances enable many to continue with hybrid working.

Richard Donnell, director of research at Zoopla says: “The housing market has been resilient to the rising cost of living so far. We see the recent jump in mortgage rates having an impact on housing market activity and prices moving ahead.

“First-time buyers on lower incomes, those looking to trade up using a bigger mortgage, and buyers in the south east of England will all feel the greatest impact on affordability.

“We expect a growing number of households to continue to re-evaluate their homes as a result of ongoing pandemic factors and with further impetus from the rising cost of living.

“This will support overall sales numbers but the rate of price inflation will continue to slow.”