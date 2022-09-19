New housing minister

Queen Street home named after member of judiciary
BARFORD Cottage, a two-bedroom period property with a courtyard garden, is on the market.
19/09/2022
PRIME Minister Liz Truss has appointed Simon Clarke, MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland, as Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.
His previous role in government was Chief Secretary to the Treasury, and before that he was Minister of State at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.
Mr Clarke is the seventh secretary of state with responsibility for the UK’s housing policy over the last six years.
His predecessor Greg Clark held the post for just nine weeks, after Michael Gove was sacked in July after 10 months in the role.
