Queen Street home named after member of judiciary

BARFORD Cottage, a two-bedroom period property with a courtyard garden, is on the market.

It is located at the Friday Street end of Queen Street, Henley, which was originally laid out in the late 19th century when Queen Victoria was on the throne.

Most of the properties on the western side of Queen Street are tall, terraced homes constructed by local builder Thomas Hamilton during a period of rapid development in Henley more than a century ago.

Barford Cottage is a little different with its white painted façade, shiny black front door and blinds at the windows.

Chris Greenway and his wife Miranda Evans-Greenway moved into the property just over two years ago.

The couple have redecorated and updated the house, taking care to preserve its historic character and charm.

Mr Greenway said: “What’s above the ground is circa 1900. I think there was a period in Henley of improving the quality of the houses in Friday Street and Queen Street — there were ironmongers and cattle sheds and all sorts — so it was all about modernisation of the town centre.” At the front there is a full-width sitting room with a wooden floor, built-in storage units and a fully-operational fireplace that keeps the room nice and toasty in winter.

At the back of the house is a bright white kitchen, which recently had new Bosch appliances installed, and a dining area with bi-fold doors that lead out to a courtyard patio garden.

Having a garden in the middle of Henley is a real bonus. This one has a brick and stone wall that has been painted white, with hedging growing up behind. There are grey patio bricks underfoot, storage sheds on one side, mood lighting and an outdoor sofa and tables. There is space for potted plants.

An old plaque attached to the wall in the garden is dedicated to Hugh Barford, one of Henley’s historically notable residents. Mr Greenway said: “He seems to be quite an interesting character in the sense that he was a magistrate. He was a maltster by trade and also a coroner.”

Barford was also one of the first elected guardians in the Henley district of the poor-law union in the 1800s. This organisation supported elderly people, children without families to look after them, the unemployed, the sick and other vulnerable people who had fallen on hard times before the welfare state existed.

A staircase leads up to the master bedroom on the first floor, which spans the full width of the front of the house. This room was originally two bedrooms that were knocked through at some point.

It has white walls, a soft grey carpet and a beautiful vaulted ceiling in place of what would once have been the attic.

The bed is at one end and there is space for a writing desk, a television and clothes storage at the other.

The stylish upstairs bathroom also has a vaulted ceiling and white tiled walls in keeping with its Victorian heritage. There is a cosy second bedroom downstairs below ground, which was installed by a local basement conversion company.

Mr Greenway said: “It is a fantastic basement and has no problems with damp or anything like that. It’s fully insulated and has been beautifully done with an en suite shower room.”

Although they are moving out, the couple plan to stay local — very local.

“We love Queen Street,” said Mr Greenway. “It has got a really good community and it had the best Queen’s platinum jubilee party in Henley. We’re actually looking for a bigger property in Queen Street or Friday Street.

“The area is generally quiet but we’re yards away from town — you’re there in less than a minute. You’ve also got the river and the station at the end of the road. We love it.”

Barford Cottage is on the market with Savills estate agency at a guide price of £599,950. For more information or to arrange a viewing, call (01491) 843000.