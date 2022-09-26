Spacious bungalow within walking distance of cheese shed

GORSE Cottage, tucked away behind a brick and flint wall and a five-bar gate in the village green in Nettlebed, is on the market.

With its living accommodation arranged all on one level, this quaint cottage has a relatively low-maintenance garden that is well-stocked with mature trees and plants, colourful borders and several stone patio areas for tables and chairs. The studio in the garden is a great bonus feature, and provides more than 13 square metres of extra living space.

A detached wooden structure with a vaulted ceiling, double doors and windows on two sides, the studio can be used for work purposes, creative pursuits or just relaxing in the garden. The bungalow’s front door leads into an entrance hallway, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms — one of which is en suite — off a corridor on the left.

On the right, there is a large spacious square sitting room and a dining room, both of which have fireplaces, built-in storage cabinets and French doors that lead outside to the garden.

The country kitchen has a red tiled floor, Shaker-style kitchen cabinets and a separate utility room at one end. Nettlebed is a popular village just outside Henley, on the way to Watlington and Wallingford, with shops and restaurants and some lovely woodland walks nearby.

Best of all, Gorse Cottage is within walking distance of Nettlebed Creamery and Cheese Shed, which serves the most amazing cheese toasties for miles around. The property is on the market with Robinson Sherston at a guide price of £945,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing, call (01491) 411911.